Shocking! Azma Fallah reveals that Prince Narula has blocked her on social media

Recently, Azma had gone live with Munawar on social media, and that’s when she revealed about Prince blocking her and she does not understand why he has done it.
MUMBAI : Ekta Kapoor's reality show titled “Lock Upp” where 17 contestants will be locked in jail, play the game, and fight for getting bail to survive, was launched on MX Player and Alt Balaji.

The show was a massive hit and gained high viewership numbers. It became the number one reality show on the digital platform. The audience loved it 

The show came to an end a week ago, and Munawar emerged as the winner, whereas Payal was the first runner-up. 

Azma Fallah was one of the most controversial contestants on the show as she had no filter while talking 

Prince had entered the show as a challenger and not as a contestant. He changed the dynamics of the game and made everyone realize that they needed to play for themselves.

Let’s rewind to when Prince and Azma had a fight. The latter brought Prince’s past into it and said that Nora didn’t pay any attention to him. She crossed all limits and spoke about his personal life.

Recently, Munawar had gone live on his social media account. Azma had also joined him. She revealed that Prince has blocked her on social media and she doesn’t know the reason. She was seen laughing it out with Munawar.

Prince in an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar had said that Azma had done all this as she wanted to reach the finale and that there is no bitterness between them. He has left everything that happened inside Lock Upp.

Well, seems like these differences between Prince and Azma won’t get resolved soon, and clearly, Prince doesn’t want any contact with her.

Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Latest Video