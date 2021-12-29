Shocking! Bachpan Ka Pyaar fame Sahdev Dirdo suffers head injury in a road accident

MUMBAI: Sahdev Dirdo who rose to fame with the ‘Baspan Ka Pyaar’ song suffered a serious head injury in a road accident on Tuesday. According to the reports, Sahdev was travelling to Sukma with his family members during which the bike crashed and was uncontrollable.

The boy and his father were on a motorcycle when the accident occurred. This accident led to Sahdev's serious injuries and he is now admitted to a hospital. The boy from Chhattisgarh is currently undergoing treatment.

After receiving first aid, Sahdev was then shifted from Sukma District Hospital to Medical College in Jagdalpur. The district collector Vineet Bandanwar and Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharma reached the hospital to check on Sahdev. His condition is being monitored by the doctors.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel extended his help in the matter and tweeted saying, "Expressing grief over the news of the accident of Sahdev Dirdo, Chief Minister Shri @bhupeshbaghel has directed Collector Shri Vineet Nandanwar @SukmaDist to provide best medical aid at the earliest".

Sahdev rose to fame with his song titled 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' with singers Badshah and Astha Gill.

