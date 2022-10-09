Shocking! Banni Chow Home Delivery fame Ulka Gupta aka Banni QUITS social media?

Banni Chow Home Delivery is a show that is winning hearts and the stars of the show have really garnered a lot of love and interest from the fans.

Ulka

MUMBAI :   Banni Chow Home Delivery is a show that is quickly making heads turn and gaining a lot of popularity. The premise of the story is that Banni is a feisty delivery girl who makes her living by delivering food door-to-door. As a compromise, she marries Yuvan, a mentally disabled man whom she initially considers a friend. This story revolves around how she changes as a result of this marriage. The show hit the small screens a few months ago with Pravisht Mishra and Ulka Gupta in the lead roles.

Ulka Gupta rose to fame as a young child star, and her fans are really excited to see her in this feisty role. Ulka often treats her fans to fun behind the scenes and the process of her shoot from the show.

She is quite active on social media and often gives her followers an update on her whereabouts. Be it a sneak peek into her family life or her professional life. 

But the actress really shocked her followers when she put up a surprising story on her Instagram account. She posted that she is ‘going off instagram for a while. Take a look at the story here: 

 

While we don’t know if the break is permanent or just a temporary one. Her fans will surely miss her daily updates. 

Meanwhile on the show, in the upcoming episode, we will see that Yuvan is resting on Manini's lap and that's when Manini instigates Yuvan against Banni, saying that Banni is not happy since her mother didn't return from the stars and as his star mumma came back for him.

Well, after listening to this, Yuvan reaches out to Banni and gives her a tight hug. Then the cold war begins with full power between Manini and Banni with a conch blow and with the arrival of Ganpati Bappa.

Will you miss Ulka Gupta’s social media updates? Tell us in the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates! 

