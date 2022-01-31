Shocking! BB15 Finale: Karan Kundra Is OUT from Top 2, It's Tejaswi Prakash V/S Pratik Sehjpal in the Final round!

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 is coming to an end as the finale of the show will continue today, in yesterday’s episode, one did see how Rashami was eliminated from the show and how the contestants broke down after seeing their mother. And Today Nishant Bhat walked away with the briefcase.

Nishant walked out with the ex–winners of the show who graced the show and also performed during the finale, The cast of Gehraiyaan, Deepika, Ananya, Siddhant, and Dhairya also joined Salman on the show.

Shamita Shetty got out at the 4th Position. And now the latest update is that

Karan Kundra is out of the Race to win the trophy. Karan finished 3rd in the competition. Its Tejaswi V/S Pratik now and fans are Eagerly waiting for the results.

Karan Kundra is one of the most popular TV faces , his fans were terribly upset at the new and Bigg Boss 15 Contestant and Karan's Best Friends on the show Umar Riaz has also showed his disappointment by tweeting.

The grand finale is happening on a grand scale where a lot of celebrities will be gracing the finale. As we had reported earlier, Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and ex-winners of Bigg Boss Rubina, Gauahar, Shwetha, Urvashi, and Shehnaaz Gill are making an appearance on the show today.

