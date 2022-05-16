Shocking! Bengali actress Pallavi Dey found hanging from the ceiling fan; family alleges foul play; police question live-in partner

MUMBAI: The sudden and untimely demise of Bengali actress Pallavi Dey has left everyone in shock.

The actress, who was playing the female lead in TV show ‘Mon Mane Na’, was reportedly found dead at her flat in Garfa, Kolkata on Sunday.

Reports stated that Pallavi Dey was found hanging from the ceiling fan, according to police sources. The actress was rushed to M. R Bangur hospital where she was declared dead. Police are investigating the matter. Her body is sent for post-mortem. While based on the initial investigation, police suspect, Pallavi died by suicide, her family is alleging foul play. Meanwhile, police officials are also questioning Pallavi’s live-in partner Sagnik Chakraborty. Sagnik’s parents, however, denied all the allegations and emphasised that the young couple didn’t have major issues. While speaking to the media Sagnik’s mom said, “They used to live together. Although we were not in complete support, we allowed them since they are grown-ups. A few times I had asked Sagnik to stay elsewhere and start living together once they are married. They didn’t have any major issues. I don’t know what happened.”Anamitra Batabyal, who also works in ‘Mon Mane Na’, is taken aback by the news. He said, “I’m in utter shock. We shot for the television show on May 12 and later had a chat with her. I still can’t believe the news.”

Pallavi rose to fame with her performance in Resham Jhanpi. She was also seen in Ami Sirajer Begum opposite Sean Banerjee. The actress was currently playing the female lead in Mon Mane Na.

May her soul rest in peace!

