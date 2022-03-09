Shocking! Bhagya Lakshmi's Lakshmi is jealous of This mysterious girl in Rishi Oberoi's life | Deets Inside

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. The show stars Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare in the lead roles. Fans are in awe of Rishi and Lakshmi’s chemistry and find the story of the show quite intriguing and unique.

They both are indeed one of the most adorable and iconic couples in the telly town.

The current track of the show has seen a lot of ups and downs in the lives of Rishi and Lakshmi. Fans always feel that Malishka has catered a lot audience attention.

But however, in a video that we have come across, we saw that Aishwarya Khare aka Lakshmi is asking confronting Rishi abou a girl named 'Priya' and seems to be massively jealous of her.

Rohit captioned the video, "Sara yeh chakkar Priya ka hi hai."

Have a look at the video below!

Talking about show's current show, Lakshmi is trapped in jail and some of the inmates warn her of someone trying to steal her husband. However, Lakshmi has unflinching faith in Rishi and that he will save her. She is having a rough time in jail and some inmates even shared their stories with her, pitying her condition all the time.

On the other end, Neelam was against Lakshmi getting a lawyer by Virendra but he called her foolish. Rishi is also trying his best to save Lakshmi and at times, dreams of her presence, irking Malishka.

