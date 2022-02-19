Shocking! Bhagyalakshmi: Lakshmi and Maera join forces today save rishi! Find out more Inside!

MUMBAI: Lakshmi's marriage to an affluent businessman, Rishi Oberoi, in the Zee TV serial Bhagyalakshmi, takes her life in an unexpected direction. When she realizes the truth, she, on the other hand, feels tricked.

Rishi is feeling terrible since he is the reason for Lakshmi's misery, that he is the one who has taken away Lakshmi's smile and spirit.

Lakshmi has a difficult time attempting to start a new life while coming to terms with her failed marriage to Rishi and Rishi's union with Malishka.

After figuring out that Rishi might have feelings for Lakshmi, Malishka becomes very insecure and wants to kick Lakshmi out of Rishi's life. Currently stuck in a bank robbery, Rishi'slif is in danger and both Malishka and Laskhmi are scared for him.

Even though they might not get along on the show, Lakshmi and Malshika aka Aishwarya and Maera Mishra are really good friends offscreen and often take spend a lot of time together in between shots, they take to Instagram to share these moments, take a look:

Meanwhile, on the show, Everyone is trying their best way to bring back Laxmi to the house and is planning to bring her back.

The entire Oberoi family will plan something big to bring back Laxmi and this time she wouldn’t be able to refuse the offer and she would have to come back to the house they are hoping that this time their plan would work.

On the other hand, the robbery at the bank is going to create havoc in Rishi's life where once again, Lakshmi will become Rishi's savior while Malishka will be left fuming.

Lakshmi cannot see Rishi in pain and thus rushes for his rescue.

