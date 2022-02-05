SHOCKING! Bhagyalakshmi's Malishka catches Lakshmi and Rishi Doing this and is stunned! Details Inside!

MUMBAI: Lakshmi's marriage to an affluent businessman, Rishi Oberoi, in the Zee TV serial Bhagyalakshmi, takes her life in an unexpected direction. When she discovers the truth, she, on the other hand, feels deceived.

Lakshmi is going through a difficult time, trying to rebuild her life after her failed marriage to Rishi and also finding out the truth about Rishi's affair with Malishka.

Rishi is feeling guilty because he is the cause of Lakshmi's sadness, that he has taken away Lakshmi's smile, the spirit she once had.

Malishka is hell-bent on making Lakshmi's life miserable and keeping her and Rishi apart.

But Malishka was shocked when she found Rishi and Lakshmi together doing this, well not the characters but the actors chilling together Aishwarya and Rohit in between shots just sitting on the floor.

And Maera Mishra who plays the role of Malishka took to Instagram to post a picture of the two and said that even in between serious scenes Rohit doesn't stop playing jokes.

Take a look at the photo here:

Meanwhile, on the show, Malishka is trying her level best to get Lakshmi out of Rishi's life and she's going to extreme measures. to do that.

Malishka then pretends that she wants to show the necklace to Rishi and when she opens the box in front of him, he tells that the box is empty, Malishka pretends to be shocked and starts screaming at the manager accusing people that her necklace has been stolen and she doubts that it was one of the staff members who had an eye on her necklace wanting to get everyone's bag checked.

