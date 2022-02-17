Shocking! Bhagyalakshmi's Neelam Aka Smita Bansal catches Lakshmi doing This! Details Inside!

MUMBAI: 'Bhagyalakshmi,' a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a wealthy businessman named Rishi Oberoi. Despite this, when she learns the truth about her marriage, she feels betrayed.

Bhagyalakshmi, starring Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare, is one of Zee TV's most popular shows. Uday Tikekar, Sooraj Thapar, and Smita Bansal are among the veteran and acclaimed actors in the cast.

t's common for actors to post behind-the-scenes photos from their shoots on social media in order to keep in touch with their co-stars and give fans a taste of what to expect from the show.

In the show, Smita Bansal plays Rishi's mother, Neelam Oberoi who will do everything to keep her son safe. Smita has been a part of many iconic shows and is a very well-known name and face to Indian audiences. Smita took to Instagram to share a video of Aishwarya Khare mugging up her lines and it's hilarious. Take a look:

Smita and Aishwarya's characters might not get along on the show but they have a great bond offscreen.

Meanwhile, on the show, Shalu who is also with Lakshmi, observes both of them.

Soon, Shaalu realizes that Rishi cares and loves Lakshmi and is not happy with the separation.

Therefore, she decides to bring them together once again and takes help from Ayush for it.

On the other hand, the robbery at the bank is going to create havoc in Rishi's life where once again, Lakshmi will become Rishi's savior while Malishka will be left fuming.

Lakshmi cannot see Rishi in pain and thus rushes for his rescue.

