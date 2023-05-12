Shocking! Bhupinder Singh and his house help arrested for killing a person in an indiscriminate firing

MUMBAI: Popular TV actor Bhupinder Singh who is known for his Kartik Purnima, Kaala Teeka, Laal Chooda among others has been arrested. He along with one of his servants has been arrested by the UP police for a fatal shooting over a dispute over cutting of trees.

Also Read- Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon Iconic #KarwaChauth moments on TV

While one man died on the spot, three others sustained serious injuries when Bhupinder kept shooting from his licenced revolver. The horrifying incident took place in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh.

More details about the incident are yet awaited. Bhupinder is also credited for being part of shows like Madhubala, Ek Hasina Thi, Rishton Ka Chakravyuh, Tere Sheher Mein among many others.

Also Read- Exclusive! Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon fame Sikandar Kharbanda approached for Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai after the generation leap

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Latestly