Shocking! Bigg Boss 13’s Paras Chhabra confirms breaking up with Mahira Sharma, says “I never thought that it will…”

In many interviews, both Paras and Mahira spoke about their fondness for each other and how their families supported them. But now there is news that Paras and Mahira have parted ways.
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 did extremely well for itself. The show had finally made it to the TOP 10 shows when it comes to TRP ratings and that’s because of the content. Every contestant in the show was strong and played the game well. Two contestants who fell in love inside the house were Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra. 

In many interviews, both Paras and Mahira spoke about their fondness for each other and how their families supported them. But now there is news that Paras and Mahira have parted ways. She deletes all the photos from her social media account which has given fuel to this news. This has come as a shock to their fans as they thought that this would have a fairy tale ending.

Now, Paras has reacted to the rumors and is unaware why Mahira has unfollowed him on Instagram. He told a news portal, “I am equally puzzled and shocked by the news. I don’t know why Mahira unfollowed me or deleted our pictures from her social media account. I shifted to Mumbai on April 1 and Mahira shifted on March 15. Since then I have been pretty busy and unpacking my stuff and arranging things here. My mom too has come here to stay with me while Mahira is staying with her mom.”

Paras said that he and Mahira have not spoken to each other for over a week. He said, “Yes, we have not been talking to each other after a fight over petty issues for more than a week. But aisi fights toh hamari hamesha hoti rahi hain, even when we were inside the Bigg Boss house. I never thought that it will lead to a breakup.” 

Paras who said that now he too has unfollowed Mahira on social media and added, “In a fit of anger, I too have unfollowed her on Instagram but once things settle down I will definitely call her and clear the air. I am sure if we meet each other at a public place we will laugh out loud over this bachkani harkat. So, whatever this is I am assuming this is just temporary. Plus, this appears to be more of a PR-driven activity for her than anything else.” 

