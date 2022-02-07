Shocking! Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli tests COVID positive

MUMBAI: Nikki Tamboli rose to fame with her stint in the Bigg Boss house, and today, she is one of the sought-after actresses with a lot of work offers.

The hottie is a South Indian actress. She was one of the strongest contestants in the Bigg Boss house and emerged as the second runner-up of the reality show.

Back then, she had made headlines for her friendship with Rahul, Rubina, and Abhinav and her enmity with other contestants.

The actress also kept trending on social media post her eviction. She was brought back owing to public demand.

These days, Nikki keeps getting papped whenever she steps out of her house.

She was last seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi where she was known for aborting the stunts as she hardly attempted any.

Now the actress shared an important message regarding her health where she informed her fans and well-wishers that she is tested COVID positive with heavy symptoms and after she has come to know she quarantined herself and she is taking all the precautions.

She also requested everyone who came in contact with her to get tests at the earliest and urged people to wear the mask and to follow all COVID protocols.

Recently, the actress was spotted in the airport where she was clicked by the paps.

Currently, the actress is busy shooting for her web – series that will be streaming soon on the OTT platform.

Tellychakkar wishes the actress a speedy recovery.

