Shocking! Bigg Boss 15 contestant Vishal Kotian takes a dig at Koffee With Karan Season 7

MUMBAI: Vishal Kotian was one of the strongest contestants on the show, and his eviction shocked the audience as he was a player who deserved to reach the finale. He was the only contestant who played the show the right way.

He was entertaining the audience and tried to build true relationships in the house.

But unfortunately, he was eliminated from the show all of a sudden, and his fans were highly disappointed.

Salman was also impressed with Vishal and his body of work. When he had come on the show and spoke about his struggle, Salman was quite impressed with his journey and said that he would be going a long way.

These days the actor is seen in Music videos and post his stint in Bigg Boss, the actor today has a massive fan following.

Koffee With Karan is one of the most talked about chat-shows on television and it often ends up creating a lot of stir around.

The show is back with a new season and has gotten mixed reviews from the audiences, where some have liked the show and some haven’t.

Now, after watching the latest episode of the show which had Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff gracing the show, the Bigg Boss 15 contestant Vishal Kotian took a dig at the show and shared his views on his social media account.

Where the actor said, “You are doing a film with Dharma then you are the latest heartthrob and all nepo kids will have a crush on you. First, it was Kartik Aryan then Vijay Deverakonda and going by trend Aaditya Roy Kapoor will sign soon and of course, Alia Bhatt is the best actress is mandatory.”Well, seems like with the rest of the audience, Vishal is also disappointed with the current season of Koffee With Karan.

U r doin a film with #Dharma then u r the latest hearthrob n all nepo kids will hav a crush on you.First it was #KartikAryan then #VijayDeverakonda n goin by trend #aadityaroykapoor will sign soon.N of course #AliaBhatt is the best actress is mandatory.#KoffeewithKaranSeason7 — Vishal Kotian (@Vishalkkotian) September 2, 2022

