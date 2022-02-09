Shocking! Bigg Boss 15 contestant Vishal Kotian takes a dig at Koffee With Karan Season 7

The new season of Koffee With Karan, as usual, has been receiving flak from the audience and seems like Vishal Kotian has joined the list.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 09/02/2022 - 19:37
Shocking! Bigg Boss 15 contestant Vishal Kotian takes a dig at Koffee With Karan Season 7

MUMBAI: Vishal Kotian was one of the strongest contestants on the show, and his eviction shocked the audience as he was a player who deserved to reach the finale. He was the only contestant who played the show the right way.

He was entertaining the audience and tried to build true relationships in the house.

But unfortunately, he was eliminated from the show all of a sudden, and his fans were highly disappointed.

Salman was also impressed with Vishal and his body of work. When he had come on the show and spoke about his struggle, Salman was quite impressed with his journey and said that he would be going a long way.

These days the actor is seen in Music videos and post his stint in Bigg Boss, the actor today has a massive fan following.

( ALSO READ - Amazing! Bigg Boss 15 fame Vishal Kotian gifts his father a new car worth Rs 15 lakh on his birthday)

Koffee With Karan is one of the most talked about chat-shows on television and it often ends up creating a lot of stir around.

The show is back with a new season and has gotten mixed reviews from the audiences, where some have liked the show and some haven’t.

Now, after watching the latest episode of the show which had Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff gracing the show, the Bigg Boss 15 contestant Vishal Kotian took a dig at the show and shared his views on his social media account.

Where the actor said, “You are doing a film with Dharma then you are the latest heartthrob and all nepo kids will have a crush on you. First, it was Kartik Aryan then Vijay Deverakonda and going by trend Aaditya Roy Kapoor will sign soon and of course, Alia Bhatt is the best actress is mandatory.”Well, seems like with the rest of the audience, Vishal is also disappointed with the current season of Koffee With Karan.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ : Wow! Bigg Boss fame Vishal Kotian turns Sultan with this unbelievable physical transformation )

Bigg Boss 15 Vishal Kotian Voot Colors Salman Khan Endemol Koffee with Karan Karan Johar TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 09/02/2022 - 19:37

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Imlie: Upcoming Twist! Imlie and Aryan to become parents, Malini to plan a fatal attack on them?
MUMBAI:  Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens. The audience is in love with the chemistry...
Shocking! Bigg Boss 15 contestant Vishal Kotian takes a dig at Koffee With Karan Season 7
MUMBAI: Vishal Kotian was one of the strongest contestants on the show, and his eviction shocked the audience as he was...
MESMERIZING! Reem Sameer Shaikh looks nothing less than a Regina in the recent bridal transformation
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world.  Reem Sameer Shaikh is one of the most...
EXCLUSIVE! Gudiya Hamari Sab Pe Bhari actor Abdur Rehman Shaikh roped in for Bodhi Tree Multimedia's upcoming show Main Hoon Aparajita on Zee TV
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.  We all know that a lot...
Heart-Warming! Sidharth Shukla's Death Anniversary : Fans recollect his Bigg Boss 13 journey saying, “Legends never die”
MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla’s name is enough. He began his journey with the show - Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na and then,...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Suspicious! Abhimanyu finds unbelievable similarities between Maya and Akshara’s voice
MUMBAI: TV producer Rajan Shahi's popular and long-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has recently witnessed a...
Recent Stories
Revealed! Aarya fame Ankur Bhatia bags negative role in Ali Abbas Zafar’s project that features Shahid Kapoor
Revealed! Aarya fame Ankur Bhatia bags negative role in Ali Abbas Zafar’s project that features Shahid Kapoor
Latest Video