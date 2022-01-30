Shocking! Bigg Boss 15 Finale: Confirmed! Nishant Bhat walks away from the title and took the briefcase with 10 Lakh Cash! Details Inside

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 is Almost at the finish line with its winner being Crowned today , tensions are high in the house and the contestants can do with whatever morale-boosting they can get.

The finale is happening in two parts, one episode was telecasted yesterday in which Rashmi Desai was evicted and we got the top 5 finalists: Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundra, Tejaswi Prakash and Pratik Shejpal.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: Breaking! Zain Imam and Akshit Sukhija to grace the finale to promote their upcoming show Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan

Bigg Boss 15 is Almost at the finish line with its Finale nearing by, tensions are high in the house and the contestants can do with whatever morale-boosting they can get.

Ex- Bigg Boss Winners namely Shweta Tiwari, Urvashi Dholakia, Gauahar Khan, Gautam Gulati and Rubina Dilaik entered the bigg boss with the bireifcase task and offered the deal to the Top 5. The deal was that they take the amount in the bag and leave the option to win the title.

Now, We can confirm that Nishant Bhat took the briefcase with Rs. 10 Lakh Cash and walked away from the title. The amount was deducted from the final amount of Rs. 50 lakh.

A similar situation happened in Bigg Boss OTT when Pratik Sehjpal a fellow finalist on OTT and now Bigg Boss 15 decide to walk away with a brief case of cash. Pratik Sehjpal wanted to take the briefcase as well but was late by a few seconds.

The grand finale is happening on a grand scale where a lot of celebrities will be gracing the finale. As we had reported earlier, Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and ex-winners of Bigg Boss Rubina, Gauahar, Shwetha, Urvashi, and Shehnaaz Gill are making an appearance on the show today.

Who do you think will bag the Bigg Boss 15 title ?

For More Exclusive News Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Are Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, and Nishant Bhatt the top three contestants?