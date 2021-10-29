Shocking! Bigg Boss 15: Have Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal ended their relationship?

MUMBAI: Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer have grabbed headlines for their love story in the BB15 house. It has been the fastest love story in Bigg Boss history. But in a recent episode, they can be seen talking about going separate ways after knowing that the actor’s family is against his relationship with Miesha.

Recently, Rajiv Adatia entered the house and changed many equations. Ieshaan and Rajiv Adatia have known each other for many years, so when the model saw him, he was happy as well as shocked. Rajiv warned him against Miesha saying, “I have known you for a long time, you can’t fall in love in 3 days. I did not expect this from you Ieshaan.” He claimed that his family isn’t happy with their relationship.

Since Rajiv made this revelation, the relationship between Ieshaan and Miesha has become complicated. They even talked about breaking up. “Jo starting mein tha wo bahut intense tha, bahut beautiful tha, bahut pure tha. Abhi thoda milawat ho gaya hai" (things were very intense, very beautiful, and very pure in the beginning. Now things seem a bit adulterated), she said.

Later, she talked about Ieshaan’s family's opinion about her. Even the actor claimed he’s stressed thinking about the same.

Miesha then goes on to suggest they shouldn’t continue the relationship if things aren’t right. Surprisingly, Ieshaan agrees with her and says, “Agar relationship nahi chal raha hai to bilkul kheechne ki zarurat nahi hai. Please take your call. Do what is best for you.”

Credits: Koimoi