Shocking! Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh confesses his feelings for Shamita Shetty

MUMBAI: In a recent promo of Bigg Boss 15, Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh gives a red rose to Shamita Shetty. After host Salman Khan says that Ritesh had told the makers that he likes Shamita a lot, Ritesh pours his heart out to the actress and gives her the rose. Rakhi's expression as the events unfold is priceless. In the comments section, fans are having a lot of fun over this and are also imagining Raqesh Bapat's reaction to it.

Have a look.

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 15 saw the entry of wild cards Devoleena Bhattacharya, Rashami Desai, and Rakhi Sawant. The episode also saw the entry of Rakhi’s mysterious husband Ritesh.

Rakhi danced to ‘mere piya ghar aaya’ and welcomed him as other housemates hooted and whistled. They screamed ‘jijaji’. Rakhi touched his feet out of respect and Ritesh hugged and kissed her on cheeks.

