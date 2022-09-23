Shocking! Bigg Boss 15’s Ieshaan Sehgal and Miesha Iyer parted ways? Here is what you have to know

MUMBAI : Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer who rose to fame with Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15 have parted ways almost two months ago after being in a relationship for less than a year due to compatibility issues and have unfollowed each other on social media recently.

Confirming the news, Sehgaal asserted “We have broken up. It’s been quite some time. Things were not working out. I think we were not meant to be (together). It wasn’t something which would have worked out honestly. She wanted different things from life and so did I. The circumstances of the show were very different. I was very much invested in the relationship. When we came out and entered the real world, it was very much different from what we were facing inside the house. I think it is good that we broke up.”

“I’m not in touch with her. It’s not normal to deal with a breakup, especially if you have invested so much in a relationship. It always gets difficult. (But) I’ve completely moved on. I’m in a happy and positive space,” he added.

Credit: Hindustan Times