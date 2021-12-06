Shocking! Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty and Pratik Sehjpal’s BIG TUSSLE over nominations; the former says ‘Pratik Chases Girls’

MUMBAI: Equations and friendships in the Bigg Boss 15 house keep changing with the wind, but some tasks leave cracks that last for a longer time. Bigg Boss will grant VIPs special powers to save someone in the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15. In this tussle, Shamita Shetty will face off against Pratik Sehajpal.

Pratik states in the promo that Shamita should be nominated because she has always favored friends. Shamita replies that she has played the game openly and from the heart. Pratik adds that she expects people to support her even when she is wrong, but that is unfair.

Shamita gets irritated and asks Pratik to think before speaking. In addition, Devoleena says that Shamita does not like to hear 'no' from anyone. Devoleena also describes Pratik as more honest than her. Shamita refers to her as a biased 'sanchalak' and argues that the reason she doesn't like playing with Devoleena is because of that.

In response to Pratik's continued accusations, Shamita points out that their personalities differ. Shamita states, "I think you are annoying." He says she is the same as well. She then points out the pattern of his behavior - "Every time one girl comes, you chase her. This is your pattern."

As a result, Pratik gets furious and says, "Shamita, shame on you." Pratik gets mad and says, "Shamita, shame on you." He asks her, "What do you mean girls ke saath chalta hun mein yahan pe?"

Shamita shared during a task on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of the show how she does not see Pratik in the top five. She also said that she would like to stay in touch with both Nishant Bhatt and Pratik Sehajpal but added that she is not sure about Pratik.

During the task given by Sara Ali Khan, he cited that the main reason why she was mean to him was that he did not support her, Pratik blamed her shifting viewpoints on her. He explained that she is angry with him because he did not support her in her fight with Abhijit Bichukale.

