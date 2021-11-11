Shocking! Bigg Boss 15: Vishal Kotian makes fun of Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty’s relationship

MUMBAI: Ridhi Dogra lashed out at Vishal Kotian and other Bigg Boss 15 participants for mocking her ex-husband Raqesh Bapat’s relationship with Shamita Shetty. In a video, Vishal sat with Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, and Umar Riaz, and mocked Raqesh.

After making fun of the way the actor spells his name, Vishal said that he scored big and managed to impress Shilpa Shetty’s sister. Because of her, he is now going from show to show.

Tweeting the clip, Ridhi urged the audience to vote all of them out of the show. “There are those that play by mocking people behind their backs and then give nonstop explanation for their sneakiness by calling it ‘funny’ & those playing with truth and a game’s spirit. Audience, would you like being mocked? If not, take these people out. Simple. Period,” she wrote.

Have a look.

I want everyone to kindly look at this clip. Vishal has point blank abused the man Shamita loves and has brought her family into it as well I really hope this is brought up formally and Shamita’s eyes are opened. @TheShilpaShetty @BeingSalmanKhan @SunandaShetty5 @sheetal_bapat pic.twitter.com/4NyDJN5ZRQ — Sajal Singh (@SajalSi26433475) November 10, 2021

Raqesh and Shamita bonded on Bigg Boss OTT.

