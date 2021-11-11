News

Shocking! Bigg Boss 15: Vishal Kotian makes fun of Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty’s relationship

Ridhi Dogra lashed out at Vishal Kotian and other Bigg Boss 15 participants for mocking her ex-husband Raqesh Bapat’s relationship with Shamita Shetty.

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Nov 2021 02:35 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Ridhi Dogra lashed out at Vishal Kotian and other Bigg Boss 15 participants for mocking her ex-husband Raqesh Bapat’s relationship with Shamita Shetty. In a video, Vishal sat with Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, and Umar Riaz, and mocked Raqesh.

After making fun of the way the actor spells his name, Vishal said that he scored big and managed to impress Shilpa Shetty’s sister. Because of her, he is now going from show to show.

Tweeting the clip, Ridhi urged the audience to vote all of them out of the show. “There are those that play by mocking people behind their backs and then give nonstop explanation for their sneakiness by calling it ‘funny’ & those playing with truth and a game’s spirit. Audience, would you like being mocked? If not, take these people out. Simple. Period,” she wrote.

Raqesh and Shamita bonded on Bigg Boss OTT.

