Shocking! Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash gives major competition to Shehnaaz as she becomes the second contestant to achieve this milestone

MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash is a known television personality and she has a massive fan following. She is best known for her performance in serials like Swaragini, Karn Sangini, and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka.

She had also taken part in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi where she was the entertainment package on the show.

Recently she grabbed the headlines for her participation in the Bigg Boss house where she emerged as the winner of the show.

She grabbed the headlines for her relationship with Karan and the fans loved their pair and have given a sweet #hashtag #TejRan for them.

In the initial days Tejasswi’s game was very strong and once the TejRan track began her game fell down was warned by many celebrities who came on the show and then the actress bounced back strong and took the trophy home.

Now during the finale of the show, we did see how Tejasswi was revealed as the new Naagin for the new season.

Post her victory, the actress had come live on her social media account as she has interacted with her fans and had thanked them for all the love and support they had to give her during the tough journey in the Bigg Boss house.

The actress came live for the first time and she had 111k followers which was a similar number when Shehnaaz came on live post her stint in the Bigg Boss house.

Well, there is no doubt that Tejasswi has a massive fan following, and no wonder she could become the second contestant to have achieved this.

She had become the second contestant to have achieved 111k viewers on her live post-Shehnaaz Gill.

Fans have said that she could have only achieved this as she has built such a strong fan following.

