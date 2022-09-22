Shocking! Bigg Boss 16: Contestant Tina Dutta’s conversations and scandals over the years; From Catfights with Rashmi Desai to being in an abusive relationship! Check out her biggest controversies here!

MUMBAI: Tina Datta, who gained fame with her show Uttaran, is reportedly set to move into the Bigg Boss house this season. Tina Datta is well-known in the television industry and has appeared in a range of projects, including Dayan and Koi Aane Ko Hai. Tina Datta is reportedly sequestered in a hotel for the next few days before she eventually enters the Bigg Boss house on October 1 after having previously shot in Film City for her opening act for the season.

Well, Tina Datta's participation in the reality show this season has us quite interested. Meanwhile, we assumed that you were all curious to learn more about Tina Dutta's turbulent life.Check all of the past controversy surrounding Bigg Boss 16 contestant Tina Dutta here:

1. Her Revelation about being in a Absuive relationship

Many people are unaware that Tina Datta dated a man who wasn't in the entertainment business for five long years. They had been introduced through mutual friends. They split up, though, because he was verbally and physically violent. Tina Dutta initially remained silent about her relationship because she didn't want it to be made public, but when things became tense, she made the decision to speak forward.

2. Cat Fights and Drama with Rashmi Desai

With their tv show Uttaran, Rashami Desai and Tina Datta became well-known. Rashami Desai played Tapasya, a wild card entrant to the show, while Tina played Ichcha. Tina Dutta and Rashami Desai were formerly close friends, but after a while, they developed a dislike for one another and did everything in their power to stay away from one another.

However, Tina refuted those claims, stating, "To be honest, Rashami and I never got into a fight. We might have had our own emotional swings, personal difficulties, and familial challenges. People fabricated up stories and dramatised little problems as publicity stunts. We've always been there for one another, Rashami and I. I have communicated with her. In actuality, we live nearby and are close friends.

3. Accusations against Mohit Malhotra of inappropriate behaviour

As they were filming some personal scenes, Tina Datta accused her Dayan co-star Mohit Malhotra of touching her improperly. Later, Tina Datta declared that she and Mohit Malhotra had resolved their problems. She stated: "We have worked out our issues, Mohit and I. We have decided to start fresh. I have no problems cooperating with him. Our on-screen chemistry benefits the show and promotes a professional atmosphere for the benefit of the program."

While Dutta has quite some controversies surrounding her, fans are really excited to see her on the show. Bigg Boss 16 air on October 1st.

