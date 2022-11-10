Shocking! Bigg Boss 16: Insane fight breaks out in the house between Sumbul and Gori Nagori, Sreejita calls Gori ‘Standardless’

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 has begun and the fans are super excited for the new season.

Bigg Boss is the biggest reality show on Indian Television. The show has had 15 successful seasons with the mega star Salman Khan hosting since season 4. The formula was originally created by Endemol in the Netherlands for the reality game show Big Brother. The show has had fifteen seasons, one spin-off, and one OTT season over the course of 15 years.

The show is back with its 16th season and with all new twists and turns.

The game is changing and every day in the house. There are new fights. After a big brawl between Shalin and Archana, this new episode featured a new fight between Sumbul and Gori Nagori in which trouble riled up when Sreejita called Gori standard less allegedly.

The incident started when Gori wiped her hands with the kitchen towel and Sreejita asked her not to, too which a verbal spat took place between Sumbul, Gori, and Sreejita. When Sumbul screamed at her, Gori retorted back and Sreejita spoke about upbringing and called her standardless.

The spat turned into a big fight involving everyone else in the house, MC Stan took a stand for Gori and fought with the whole house.

Previously we saw, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was fired from the captaincy by Bigg Boss himself and after winning the task Gautam Vig became the next captain.

Gautam who is friendly with Tina Dutta has backstabbed her by nominating her for elimination, this will come as shock to Tina who has thought of a lot of people as her friends are actually talking behind her back.

