Shocking! Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur V/s Archana Gautam, the FIRST FIGHT of Season 16!

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 has begun and the fans are super excited for the new season.

Bigg Boss is the biggest reality show on Indian Television. The show has had 15 successful seasons with the mega star Salman Khan hosting since season 4. The formula was originally created by Endemol in the Netherlands for the reality game show Big Brother. The show has had fifteen seasons, one spin-off, and one OTT season over the course of 15 years.

In the last season, the beginning sounded very promising and had good TRP ratings, and Tejaswi Prakash emerged as the show's winner, whereas Pratik Sehajpal was the first runner-up.

Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

The show is back for its 16th season and with all new twists and turns.

With the entrance of the new contestants, the show has already seen its first big fight.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia who was the first contestant and became the first captain of the house got into a tussle with Archana Gautam, over the change of beds and location.

When Nimrit suggested that Archana might have to change her bed because other contestants have more stuff than her. She became hysteric and started screaming and walked out of the room.

All the other contestants were on Nimrit’s side and couldn’t understand why Archana was creating such a ruckus.

Will the house be divided from day one?

