Shocking! Bigg Boss 16: No Ration for all, Bigg Boss brings another New Twist

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 10/04/2022 - 23:09
Shocking! Bigg Boss 16: No Ration for all, Bigg Boss brings another New Twist

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 has begun and the fans are super excited for the new season.

Bigg Boss is the biggest reality show on Indian Television. The show has had 15 successful seasons with the mega star Salman Khan hosting since season 4. The formula was originally created by Endemol in the Netherlands for the reality game show Big Brother. The show has had fifteen seasons, one spin-off, and one OTT season over the course of 15 years.

ALSO READ: COLORS’ ‘Bigg Boss 16’ house witnesses turmoil over ration

 The 16th season also brings in a lot of changes and twists and turns. 

On day one itself, the contestants have already begun to fight and create content in the house.

The contestants are already having tiffs with each other and are seen having disagreements.

Bigg Boss has started with his twist and turns already, first he got rid of the 15-year-old tradition of the wake-up song. Then, the nominations brought in a new twist where Bigg Boss told the contestants that they just have to nominate the contestant without any explanation and even punished those who apologized. 

Now, Bigg Boss has come up with another twist, where ration and grocery that was supposed to be equal for all contestants will now be divided into four rooms, and every room will have its special ration rack. 

The entire house already fought over the ration.

What new twists and turns will Bigg Boss bring now?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16 : Kya Baat Hai! Sumbul Touqeer Khan received zero votes during the nomination

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss 16 Sumbul Touqeer Fahmaan Khan Voot Colors Salman Khan Bigg Boss OTT Karan Johar Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Surbhi Jyoti Ankit Gupta Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Gautam Vig Kanika Mann Soundarya Sharma Shalin Bhanot TellyChakkar Gauhar Khan Sajid Khan Abdu Rozik Fahmaan Khan
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 10/04/2022 - 23:09

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
'Jamtara 2' director: Showcasing scams in correct light was highly imperative
MUMBAI : National Award Winning director Soumendra Padhi, who went behind the camera for 'Jamtara 2', has spoken about...
OMG! Bigg Boss 16: Is MC Stan walking out in the First Week? Find out here
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 16 has begun and the fans are super excited for the new season.The 16th season also brings in a lot...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin - OMG! Virat Realises He is Still In Love With Sai
MUMBAI : Star Plus's Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is coming up with exciting twists and turns in its upcoming segments...
Armaan Malik shares clip of 'Indian Idol 13' contestant singing his song
MUMBAI : Singer and songwriter Armaan Malik got impressed with the performance of 'Indian Idol 13' contestant Rishi...
Monalisa on how she prepped up to portray a sex worker in 'Ratri Ke Yatri 2'
MUMBAI : 'Bigg Boss 10' fame Antara Biswas, who is popularly known as Monalisa, recently shared that she will be...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin - Oh No! Sai Feels Nervous
MUMBAI : Star Plus's popular hit show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyar Mein is all set to keep it's audience hooked to their...
RECENT STORIES
Revealed! Ajay Devgn’s VFX studio issues statement in connection with Adipurush’s VFX amidst the backlashes
Revealed! Ajay Devgn’s VFX studio issues statement in connection with Adipurush’s VFX amidst the backlashes