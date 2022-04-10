Shocking! Bigg Boss 16: No Ration for all, Bigg Boss brings another New Twist

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 has begun and the fans are super excited for the new season.

Bigg Boss is the biggest reality show on Indian Television. The show has had 15 successful seasons with the mega star Salman Khan hosting since season 4. The formula was originally created by Endemol in the Netherlands for the reality game show Big Brother. The show has had fifteen seasons, one spin-off, and one OTT season over the course of 15 years.

The 16th season also brings in a lot of changes and twists and turns.

On day one itself, the contestants have already begun to fight and create content in the house.

The contestants are already having tiffs with each other and are seen having disagreements.

Bigg Boss has started with his twist and turns already, first he got rid of the 15-year-old tradition of the wake-up song. Then, the nominations brought in a new twist where Bigg Boss told the contestants that they just have to nominate the contestant without any explanation and even punished those who apologized.

Now, Bigg Boss has come up with another twist, where ration and grocery that was supposed to be equal for all contestants will now be divided into four rooms, and every room will have its special ration rack.

The entire house already fought over the ration.

What new twists and turns will Bigg Boss bring now?

