Shocking! Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka, Archana and Gori get into the MOST INSANE and Violent Fight; Hurl Abuses at each Other

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 has begun and the fans are super excited for the new season. Bigg Boss is the biggest reality show on Indian Television. The show has had 15 successful seasons with the mega star Salman Khan hosting since season 4. But this year the game is different and Bigg Boss is coming up with twists and turns.

The show which has had a lot of controversy in the long run is maybe called the house of mayhem for a reason.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Manya Singh and Shalin Bhanot are the nominated contestants for this week

In its third week, the show has already seen a lot of changes and a lot of drama. The game turned violent pretty quickly. Ankit in order to support Priyanka, rushed in. Gori fell terrible but because it was during the task and there was no intention Gori let it go.

But it looks like this week is just full of violent fights. A massive fight broke out while making lunch. What started as a normal verbal spat quickly turned into a brawl and then violent.

Manya and Archana had an argument about food and ration, and then it quickly became violent and abusive.

Then Gori came out and Priyanka got involved as well. Archana threw water on Gori and MC Stan lost his cool. Gori retaliated and threw water on Archana's luggage and the fight became even more violent where housemates had to intervene.

Bigg Boss is getting more and more interesting but we still have to wait and watch how what new twists does Bigg Boss bring!

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: OMG! Bigg Boss 16: Bigg Boss FIRES Gautam Vig from Captaincy; Lashes Out at him