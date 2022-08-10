Shocking! Bigg Boss 16’s Gori Nagori assaulted at her sister’s wedding, shares frightening visuals

MUMBAI: Gori Nagori is a very popular dancer in the northern regions and she is known as ‘Rajasthani Shakira’ by many of her fans. The Rajasthan-based dancer Gori Nagori was featured in the song 'Le Photo Le' and has also performed with former Bigg Boss contestant Sapna Choudhary. She gained immense popularity through the Salman Khan hosted reality show.

The former contestant has now said that she was attacked during her sister’s wedding in Kishangarh. She said in a video shared on her Instagram account, that the attack on her and her team was planned by her brother-in-law Javed Hussin.

Gori also said that instead of filing a police complaint, the cops took selfies with her and asked her to resolve the family matter at home.

In the horrifying video we can see many men beating up Gori’s team and attacking her. The dancer has even written that if anything happens to her or her team, the people responsible have been named by her in her video.

