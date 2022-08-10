Shocking! Bigg Boss 16: Salman calls Gautam Vig a copy, advises MC Stan to get active, and bursts Shalin Bhanot's bubble

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 has begun and the fans are super excited for the new season.

The 16th season also brings in a lot of changes and twists and turns. On day one itself, the contestants have begun to fight and create content in the house.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! First Weekend Ka Vaar; check out the contestants with the highest and lowest votes

Bigg Boss has started with his twist and turns already, first he got rid of the 15-year-old tradition of the wake-up song. Bigg Boss has come up with another twist, where ration and grocery that was supposed to be equal for all contestants will now be divided into four rooms, and every room will have its unique ration rack. The whole house already fought over the ration.

The new season has also brought up new changes and Salman Khan who usually meets the contestants on Weekend Ka Vaar visited the contestants for the first Shukravaar Ka Vaar.

He entered the show with a surprise for Abdu Rozik. He gave Abdu the small dumbbells that he had been waiting for.

Salman also brought in the first task of the weekend episode, he told the contestants that he will take only 10 people in for a special dinner, but the twist here was that Salman would only invite one contestant and then they would go on to invite the other one and then that chain would follow. The contestants who were invited to the dinner were Abdu, Nimrit, Sajid, Shalin, Sumbul, Tina, Gautam, Shiv, MC Stan, and Saundarya.

At the dinner, Salman confronted all the contestants about the happenings of the week and their general behavior in the house.

First, on Salman’s list was Gautam Vig, Salman told Gautam that there are a lot of people who watch the previous seasons and try to copy the contestants instead of being original and he told Gautam that he should try and be a little bit more original. Gautam was really taken aback by that.

Next, he advised MC Stan to be a little bit more active in the show, and make use of this opportunity.

Salman even gave a reality check to Shalin Bhanot, and told him that he is not the one running the house much to his disbelief.

Salman’s truth bombs have definitely changed the equations of the house.

What new twists and turns will Bigg Boss bring now?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Salman Khan questions Sumbul and Shalin about their relationship and closeness in the house