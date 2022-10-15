Shocking! Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Bashed Shalin over His behaviour In the past week, calls it 'Shameful'

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 has begun and the fans are super excited for the new season. Bigg Boss is the biggest reality show on Indian Television. The show has had 15 successful seasons with the mega star Salman Khan hosting since season 4. But this year the game is different and Bigg Boss is coming up with all kinds of twists and turns.

Sumbul’s father surprised the actress on the show but this was not a happy surprise rather he came to the show with warnings. Sumbul’s father Touqeer Khan told Sumbul to become more independent and bashed Shalin Bhanot.

While Touqeer Khan lashed out at Shalin and Tina, he praised Gautam Vig, Ankit Gupta, and Archana Gautam for trying to be there for Sumbul and advising her when necessary.

In today’s episode of Shanivaar Ka Vaar, Salman Khan lashed out at Shalin Bhanot over his behavior with the doctor that was sent in earlier to treat Shalin.

After the members of the house chose Shalin for the punishment, Salman chose to address Shalin’s attitude and the issue that happened in the week.

Salman called Shalin’s behavior shameless and arrogant. He told Shalin that even Bigg Boss has favored him when the housemates wanted him out. He called his behavior arrogant and unjustified.

Shalin kept apologizing but Salman was quick to remind him that he feels like Shalin does not respect the show enough. He told Shalin to be careful of his actions.

