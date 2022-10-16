Shocking! Bigg Boss 16: Sreejita De is the first contestant to be eliminated from Bigg Boss 16

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 has begun and the fans are super excited for the new season. Bigg Boss is the biggest reality show on Indian Television. The show has had 15 successful seasons with the mega star Salman Khan hosting since season 4. But this year the game is different and Bigg Boss is coming up with all kinds of twists and turns.

Sumbul’s father surprised the actress on the show but this was not a happy surprise rather he came to the show with warnings. Sumbul’s father Touqeer Khan told Sumbul to become more independent and bashed Shalin Bhanot.

While Touqeer Khan lashed out at Shalin and Tina, he praised Gautam Vig, Ankit Gupta, and Archana Gautam for trying to be there for Sumbul and advising her when necessary.

After the explosive episode yesterday and then Salman bashing Shalin, this week was definitely full of drama and one that ended with a shocking elimination.

Actor Sreejita De is the first evicted contestant from the season.

This is the first eviction of the season and there are already talks about wild card entries.

It will be interesting to see who will be the wild card contestants this season.

