Shocking! Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul' Father exposes Tina Dutta's lies over Shalin, Sumbul is shocked

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 has begun and the fans are super excited for the new season.

Everyday there is new drama in the house that leads to new equations. One of the groups that hang out alot together is of Tina Dutta, Shalin Bhanot and Sumbul Touqeer Khan. While initially what came off as Sumbul’s liking for Shalin was only her concern and nothing else.

But Tina and Shalin’s equation has definitely changed the dynamics of the trio. While it was before Shalin confessed about his liking to Tina, she spoke to other housemates about how she thinks Sumbul likes Shalin and that has lead to this moment.

In this week’s Shukrawar Ka Vaar with Salman Khan, it looks like all is going to be exposed about the misunderstandings that have taken place.

The one topic that is grabbing the headlines inside and outside the house is the bond between Shalin and Sumbul. Although the actor has been clear that he has had no feelings for her since she is a kid, seems like this message hasn’t been cleared to Sumbul who still finds ways to talk to him and stick around him.

Now, the twist is that it won’t be Salman who exposes Tina’s comments about Sumbul and Shalin but Sumbul’s Father Touqeer Khan himself would visit the stage and talk to Sumbul about all that is happening behind her back.

In the latest promo that was released, Sumbul looks visibly shocked and even the housemates look a little concerned about her. Tina Dutta was caught off guard and it looks like we will have to wait to see what actually happens to see what Sumbul’s reaction will be.

