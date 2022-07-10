Shocking! Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan Breaks Down Crying on the Show

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 has begun and the fans are super excited for the new season.

The 16th season also brings in a lot of changes and twists and turns.

On day one itself, the contestant already begun to fight and create content in the house.

ALSO READ: COLORS’ ‘Bigg Boss 16’ house witnesses turmoil over rationThe contestants are already having tiffs with each other and are having disagreements.

Bigg Boss has started with his twist and turns already, first he got rid of the 15-year-old tradition of the wake-up song. Then, the nominations had a new twist where Bigg Boss told the contestants that they just have to nominate the contestant without any explanation and even punished those who apologized.

Bigg Boss has come up with another twist, where ration and grocery that was supposed to be equal for all contestants will now be divided into four rooms, and every room will have its special ration rack. The whole house already fought over the ration.

The situation is getting a little difficult for some contestants. Sumbul Touqeer Khan is a very popular actor in the Telly world. And she has recently joined the mad house of Bigg Boss.

It looks like the pressure of Bigg Boss 16 might be getting a little tough for Sumbul.

Sumbul broke down crying, she had little breakdowns during the entire episode. Sumbul who is very young in her age had been feeling very belittled because she felt that people had been dismissing her for her age.

She broke down first in front of Sajid Khan and Gori Nagori, who consoled her. Then she broke down in front of Shalin Bhanot, who has become a really good friend of her. Shalin explained to her very calmly that even though people are linking both of them together, they should not pay heed to them and that he dismissed the rumours.

Fans really want to see Sumbul back on track.

What new twists and turns will Bigg Boss bring now?

