Shocking! Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan’s concert canceled in Indore as Bajrang Dal members create havoc on stage, Netizens say “these people bring shame…”

MUMBAI :MC Stan’s popularity has been soaring high ever since he came out of the Bigg Boss house. His rap songs and style of rapping has won him millions of fans. As per reports he has become one of the most popular musicians in India.

Rapper MC Stan aka Altaf Tadavi, is dominating the headlines like the real boss; after winning Bigg Boss 16, the rapper has emerged as one of the most loved personalities in India. Stan never disappoints his fans in terms of serving entertainment.

Now, earlier this month, the popular rapper, began his tour ‘MC Stan Hasti Ka Basti’ where he has already performed in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune and Bangalore. He was to perform in Indore on 17th March, however the Bajrang Dal members came and created havoc at the venue and on stage.

Members of this Hindu Nationalist organization confiscated the stage and shouted slogans of ‘Jai Shri Ram’. The members claimed that MC Stan was polluting impressionable and young minds of the country with his songs that have profanities and abusive language.

A Reddit member shared the video where the Bajrang Dal members are targeting the Desi Hip Hop (DHH) culture and slammed them. One user wrote, “DHH has to get united. I see no stories, nothing, no one is talking about this. This is really problematic for the future of DHH. They are literally targeting Stan for no reason. They are not even playing the "hinduphobic" card here”Another user commented, “The fact that such group of people out there terrorizing people in the name of God are government-sanctioned.”

One user wrote, “Being a Hindu, I apologize on their behalf, these people bring shame to our name, I am so sorry.”

Check out the video here;

MC Stan is due to perform in Nagpur today. In April last week, he will be performing in Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, and Delhi and ending his Hasti Ka Basti tour by May 7.

