Shocking! Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya's 'Udaariyan' Co-Star Lokesh reveals her parents urge her exit from the house; Says ‘they're not fine with Isha's physical proximity to Samarth’

Isha's Udaariyan co-star Lokesh Batta has now stated that following the video's internet release, Isha's parents want her to leave the Bigg Boss house and were not aware of her relationship with Samarth.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 11/06/2023 - 11:17
Bigg Boss

MUMBAI: Social media users went crazy over the video of Isha Malviya and Samart Jurel appearing to get close in the Bigg Boss 17 house. Isha's Udaariyan co-star Lokesh Batta has now stated that following the video's internet release, Isha's parents want her to leave the Bigg Boss house and were not aware of her relationship with Samarth.

(Also read: Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani and rapper King to grace the "The Weekend Ka Vaar" episode )

According to a popular news portal story, Lokesh Batta and Isha Malviya were close connection, although Batta acknowledged that they were never romantically involved. In the interview, he stated, “Isha was eagerly anticipating a call from the makers after Udaariyaan actors were a part of the previous season. It was then that I'd told her mother to not let her do a reality show as it could impact her image. She called me recently as she remembered my words. Isha's mother is quite upset with her stint in the show... Her father works in a government firm and he is also disappointed with her in the show. Isha's mother is also not happy as Abhishek is getting all the sympathy while her daughter is looking negative..”

Additionally, Lokesh Batta asserted that in contrast to Samarth's statement to Isha on his communication with her mother, "Her mother wasn't aware of her relationship with Samarth Jurel. Isha's mother and father are so upset that they want her out of the show.  However, they're bound by the contract. Her mother also revealed that they're not fine with Isha's physical proximity to Samarth. They can't see the show after Samarth's entry, like before.” He continued by saying that Isha and Samarth's physical closeness bothers her mother.

Samarth Jurel just made his wildcard appearance on Bigg Boss 17 and declared himself to be Isha's boyfriend. Isha initially declined it, but she eventually agreed to it in front of the house. They have recently been the target of internet trolling due to their close proximity, and Salman Khan has recently criticized Isha for not understanding the nature of her relationship with Samarth and Abhishek.

(Also read: Temptation Island India Season 1 : Exclusive! Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 winner and runner up Elvish Yadav and Abhsihek Malhaan re – unite on the show )

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-  DNA

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Ott Season 2 Karan Johar Colors Voot TellyChakkar Reality show Salman Khan Endemol Ankita Lokhande Vicky Jain Aishwarya Sharma Neil Bhatt Arun Srikanth Mashettey Aurag Dobale MUNAWAR FARUQUI Manaara Chopra Isha Malvia Abhishek Kumar Sonali Bansal Jigna Vohra Sana Raees Khan Riku Dhawan Naved Sunny Arya Elvish Manisha King Instagram
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 11/06/2023 - 11:17

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Vacay Goals! Shanaya Kapoor shares some beach looks from her vacation in Maldives, check it out
MUMBAI: Shanaya Kapoor, the daughter of Sanjay Kapoor, has won over hearts with her incredible dance videos, her...
Munawar Faruqui gives it back to Vicky Jain as latter steals ration from his room; fans praise Munawar’s move!
MUMBAI: Another week of Bigg Boss 17 has flown by and Munawar Faruqui is still the talk of the house! While viewers are...
Awe! Athiya Shetty's heartwarming response to husband KL Rahul's birthday wishes; Calls him ‘whole world’
MUMBAI: On January 23, Athiya Shetty tied the knot with the cricket player KL Rahul at Suniel Shetty's land in Khandala...
Evicted contestant Manasvi Mamgai opens up about her views on fellow contestants Sana, Arun and Munawar in the recent episode of JioCinema’s Bigg Buzz
MUMBAI: JioCinema is set to bring an exciting twist to the Bigg Boss experience with ‘Bigg Buzz,’ a show that brings...
Wow! Agastya Nanda's THIS gesture at Manish's party sparks dating rumours with Suhana Khan
MUMBAI: Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan traveled with their 'The Archies' co-stars to Manish Malhotra's Diwali...
Wow! Grandmother Neetu Kapoor has a lovely wish for Raha Kapoor as she turns 1
MUMBAI: Indeed one of the most loved couple of indian industry is Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, over the time we have...
Recent Stories
Shanaya Kapoor
Vacay Goals! Shanaya Kapoor shares some beach looks from her vacation in Maldives, check it out
Latest Video
Related Stories
Munawar Faruqui
Munawar Faruqui gives it back to Vicky Jain as latter steals ration from his room; fans praise Munawar’s move!
Manasvi Mamgai
Evicted contestant Manasvi Mamgai opens up about her views on fellow contestants Sana, Arun and Munawar in the recent episode of JioCinema’s Bigg Buzz
Keh Doon Tumhein
Exclusive! Keh Doon Tumhein should have been given atleast three months of time: Amit Anand Raut
Anil Avhad
Anil Avhad: Keh Doon Tumhein is not just the first thriller I am doing but also my first TV show, so it’s very special to me
Falaq
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 fame Falaq Naaz on Guilty or Not Guilty: I really like suspense thrillers and feel blessed to be a part of the web series "Guilty Or Not Guilty"
Sonal
Sonal Panvar: Bigg Boss doesn’t work for people who are private