Shocking! Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya's 'Udaariyan' Co-Star Lokesh reveals her parents urge her exit from the house; Says ‘they're not fine with Isha's physical proximity to Samarth’

MUMBAI: Social media users went crazy over the video of Isha Malviya and Samart Jurel appearing to get close in the Bigg Boss 17 house. Isha's Udaariyan co-star Lokesh Batta has now stated that following the video's internet release, Isha's parents want her to leave the Bigg Boss house and were not aware of her relationship with Samarth.

According to a popular news portal story, Lokesh Batta and Isha Malviya were close connection, although Batta acknowledged that they were never romantically involved. In the interview, he stated, “Isha was eagerly anticipating a call from the makers after Udaariyaan actors were a part of the previous season. It was then that I'd told her mother to not let her do a reality show as it could impact her image. She called me recently as she remembered my words. Isha's mother is quite upset with her stint in the show... Her father works in a government firm and he is also disappointed with her in the show. Isha's mother is also not happy as Abhishek is getting all the sympathy while her daughter is looking negative..”

Additionally, Lokesh Batta asserted that in contrast to Samarth's statement to Isha on his communication with her mother, "Her mother wasn't aware of her relationship with Samarth Jurel. Isha's mother and father are so upset that they want her out of the show. However, they're bound by the contract. Her mother also revealed that they're not fine with Isha's physical proximity to Samarth. They can't see the show after Samarth's entry, like before.” He continued by saying that Isha and Samarth's physical closeness bothers her mother.

Samarth Jurel just made his wildcard appearance on Bigg Boss 17 and declared himself to be Isha's boyfriend. Isha initially declined it, but she eventually agreed to it in front of the house. They have recently been the target of internet trolling due to their close proximity, and Salman Khan has recently criticized Isha for not understanding the nature of her relationship with Samarth and Abhishek.

