Shocking! Bigg Boss 17: Is KhanZaadi telling the truth about her health issues or not? A video of a doctor claiming its truth surfaces online!

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 17 is becoming popular. It has been performing well on the TRP charts and is one of the most-watched TV shows in the whole country. Among the current contestants are Samarth Jurel, Anurag Dobhal, Ankita Lokhande, Isha Malviya, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, and Khanzaadi.

We have observed KhanZaadi being sick for the past few weeks, frequently going to the doctor, resting, and taking medication. And the housemates have brought this up numerous times. Khanzaadi has also frequently expressed feeling under circumstances. Abhishek Kumar had also criticized Khanzaadi a few days prior for her health problems while working on a project. It took place on Diwali. Khanzaadi was deeply hurt by remarks made about her health problems. Currently, physician Tariq Salim has provided an explanation regarding the same.

Also read: Oh No! Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande opens up about knowing 'What Went Wrong' in her relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput and the reasons behind her absence at his funeral

For the past ten years, the Dubai-based physician has focused on treating ankylosing spondylosis. He mentioned Firoza's complaints about being in severe physical pain. He clarifies, naming a mole a mountain and saying that she is not lying. The physician disclosed that when Firoza visited him in May 2017, she was in terrible pain. Her anguished screams could be heard from far away.

She could not move at all and was restricted to a wheelchair. Khanzaadi had spondylosis with ankylosing spondylitis. It is an autoimmune condition for which there is no known cure. The Bigg Boss 17 participants were able to heal with the doctor's assistance and Khanzaadi's persistence after she developed a treatment plan based on his studies. According to the doctor, Bigg Boss shouldn't be supporting Khanzaadi; instead, should stop trolling her because she is telling the truth.

Everybody in the home, including Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Isha Malviya, and others, is the target of Khanzaadi's anger. She has also experienced loneliness. In addition, Khanzaadi's health problems raised doubt on her among the competitors. However, Jigna Vohra was removed from Bigg Boss 17 this week.

Also read: Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Aishwarya Sharma loses her cool at Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande as the “Pavitra Rishta” actress calls her “Chudail”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – Bolllywoodlife