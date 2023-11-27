Shocking! Bigg Boss 17: Is KhanZaadi telling the truth about her health issues or not? A video of a doctor claiming its truth surfaces online!

We have observed KhanZaadi being sick for the past few weeks, frequently going to the doctor, resting, and taking medication. And the housemates have brought this up numerous times. Khanzaadi has also frequently expressed feeling under circumstances.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 11/27/2023 - 17:41
KhanZaadi

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 17 is becoming popular. It has been performing well on the TRP charts and is one of the most-watched TV shows in the whole country. Among the current contestants are Samarth Jurel, Anurag Dobhal, Ankita Lokhande, Isha Malviya, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, and Khanzaadi.

We have observed KhanZaadi being sick for the past few weeks, frequently going to the doctor, resting, and taking medication. And the housemates have brought this up numerous times. Khanzaadi has also frequently expressed feeling under circumstances. Abhishek Kumar had also criticized Khanzaadi a few days prior for her health problems while working on a project. It took place on Diwali. Khanzaadi was deeply hurt by remarks made about her health problems. Currently, physician Tariq Salim has provided an explanation regarding the same.

Also read: Oh No! Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande opens up about knowing 'What Went Wrong' in her relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput and the reasons behind her absence at his funeral

For the past ten years, the Dubai-based physician has focused on treating ankylosing spondylosis. He mentioned Firoza's complaints about being in severe physical pain. He clarifies, naming a mole a mountain and saying that she is not lying. The physician disclosed that when Firoza visited him in May 2017, she was in terrible pain. Her anguished screams could be heard from far away.

She could not move at all and was restricted to a wheelchair. Khanzaadi had spondylosis with ankylosing spondylitis. It is an autoimmune condition for which there is no known cure. The Bigg Boss 17 participants were able to heal with the doctor's assistance and Khanzaadi's persistence after she developed a treatment plan based on his studies. According to the doctor, Bigg Boss shouldn't be supporting Khanzaadi; instead, should stop trolling her because she is telling the truth.

Everybody in the home, including Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Isha Malviya, and others, is the target of Khanzaadi's anger. She has also experienced loneliness. In addition, Khanzaadi's health problems raised doubt on her among the competitors. However, Jigna Vohra was removed from Bigg Boss 17 this week.

Also read: Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Aishwarya Sharma loses her cool at Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande as the “Pavitra Rishta” actress calls her “Chudail”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – Bolllywoodlife

 

India's Best Cinestars Ki Khoj Pavitra Rishta Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4 Smart Jodi Vicky Jain Pavitra Rishta 2.0 Rani Lakshmi bai Ek Thhi Naayka Instagram Sushant Singh Rajput Rhea Chakraborty bigg boss 17 Bigg Boss MUNAWAR FARUQUI TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 11/27/2023 - 17:41

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Shocking! Bigg Boss 17: Is KhanZaadi telling the truth about her health issues or not? A video of a doctor claiming its truth surfaces online!
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 17 is becoming popular. It has been performing well on the TRP charts and is one of the most-watched...
Aww…Mouni Roy wishes Aashka Goradia on her birthday; says 'Your beauty as a new mom shines brightly'
MUMBAI : Aashka Goradia is one of the most celebrated actresses in the Indian television industry.She has been a part...
Oh No! Kanguva: Suriya recommended taking two-week hiatus from acting following an on-set injury
MUMBAI : Suriya's highly anticipated movie Kanguva has been in the news for a number of reasons currently in production...
OMG! Neil Bhatt and Ankita Lokhande get into a heated argument, call each other 'fake' in the Bigg Boss 17 house
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss has been one of the most loved and watched reality shows since 2006. With its season 17, the bar has...
What! Did Yash Chopra lock Rani Mukerji's parents up when she rejected one of his films? The actress reveals
MUMBAI : Widely regarded as one of the most influential Bollywood filmmakers of all time, Yash Chopra started wearing...
Must read! Kiku Sharda opens up on how he bagged the role of Palak in Kapil Sharma's previous show, Comedy Nights with Kapil
MUMBAI: Kiku Sharda, who gained popularity after his portrayal of Palak on The Kapil Sharma Show recently graced Mr....
Recent Stories
YASH CHOPRA
What! Did Yash Chopra lock Rani Mukerji's parents up when she rejected one of his films? The actress reveals
Latest Video
Related Stories
Mouni Roy
Aww…Mouni Roy wishes Aashka Goradia on her birthday; says 'Your beauty as a new mom shines brightly'
Suriya
Oh No! Kanguva: Suriya recommended taking two-week hiatus from acting following an on-set injury
NEIL BHATT
OMG! Neil Bhatt and Ankita Lokhande get into a heated argument, call each other 'fake' in the Bigg Boss 17 house
KIKU
Must read! Kiku Sharda opens up on how he bagged the role of Palak in Kapil Sharma's previous show, Comedy Nights with Kapil
Angad Hasija
Exclusive! My character has many variations and layers which will eventually be explored: Angad Hasija on experience shooting for Sony SAB’s Pashmina
Orry
Finally! Orry breaks silence on the trolls questioning his sexuality; Says 'Wash your mouth with soap…'