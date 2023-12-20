Shocking! Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui breaks down in tears after confrontation with Ayesha Khan, She accuses Him Of 'Two-Timing’; Says 'Please send me home'

The makers have released a new trailer that features Munawar breaking down following his confrontation with Ayesha. He can also be observed expressing regret to the latter. Ayesha begs Munawar to stop crying at the beginning of the promo.
MUMBAI: Munawar Faruqui has made news after Ayesha Khan, a wild card entry in Bigg Boss 17, accused him of "two-timing" both her and his current partner, Nazila Sitaishi. In the most recent episode, the stand-up comedian claimed that he was 'pretending' to be in a relationship with Nazila, which ended some months ago.

The makers have released a new trailer that features Munawar breaking down following his confrontation with Ayesha. He can also be observed expressing regret to the latter. Ayesha begs Munawar to stop crying at the beginning of the promo. She says, "Crying is not the solution. It's ok, crying is not a problem." He also admits, "I don't want to cry."

Later, Ayesha further added, "Jo bhi hua hai mein ek din mein nahi bhul sakti. Ki aapne jo bhi kiya hai mein maaf kar du. Maine apni zindagi mein kya aisa galat kiya tha ki mere saath itna galat hona hua."

Munawar can be seen getting emotional and stating, "Mujhe pata hota na uske (Nazila) saat yeh ab ho raha hai. Mein show chodke chala jata. Merko chaiye ki tu merko maaf kar de."

Ayesha had earlier declared that Munawar had cheated on her and that her aim in entering the Bigg Boss 17 house was to "expose" the stand-up comedian. She said, “There is a contestant on the show – Munawar Faruqui. I have a history with him. I just want people to know that he is not like how he portrays himself to be. I don’t know, you are telling on the show that you are committed and but before going to the show, you told me ‘I love you. One should marry a girl like you’. Was it all a lie? There is forgiveness for mistakes, not for sins and what he did was a sin. I want an apology and that’s one of the main reasons I am going to the show.”

Nazila Sitanshi, Munawar Faruqui's ex-girlfriend, also revealed some shocking revelations about him on Monday. She claimed that she was unaware of Ayesha's relationship with Munawar when she went live on Instagram. Nazila claimed that a "lot of other girls" were also involved and went on to clarify that she is no longer connected to the stand-up comedian.

