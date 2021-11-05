SHOCKING! Bigg Boss 7's Kushal Tandon seeks help after his dog goes missing; read for details

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 7 and Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actor Kushal Tandon is having a hard time trying to find his pup, who went missing on the night of Diwali. The actor has shared a post asking for help to find it.

In his recent Instagram post, Kushal shared a picture with his Labrador and asked the people in Lucknow to help him find it.

The actor said that his dog must have probably lost his way back home and shared some details to seek help.

Kushal wrote, “Lucknow people plz help me find my black lab , he is missing since last nite , he must have lost his way back home area Hazratganj his name is robo!”

Take a look at his post here:

His friends from the television industry hoped that Kushal finds his ‘Robo’ soon and spread the word to help him with the search. Nisha Rawal, Nikitin Dheer, Gulfam Khan and others dropped their comments on his post.

Meanwhile, many others including his former girlfriend Gauahar Khan also shared his post on her Instagram story, seeking help from her fans and followers. Hina Khan and Kamya Panjabi also asked their fans to help Kushal find his dog.

Earlier on November 4, Kushal celebrated the festival of lights with his family. He shared a picture with his mom-dad and wrote, “Happy Diwali from us to urs”

Kushal Tandon, who debuted on TV with Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai has been a part of the industry for almost a decade now. The actor is known for his participation in reality shows too. Over the years, he has also been a part of web series and films.

