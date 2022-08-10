Shocking! Bigg Boss narrator Vijay Vikram Singh opens up about how he took to drinking heavily at age 19 and was depressed for 7 years

Vijay said that at the age of 29 he was told that he has a great voice and he was introduced to voice over.
Vijay Vikram Singh

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss has been one of the most popular reality shows in India. The contestants, the unique concept, the fights and arguments have made headlines every now and then. The show’s well known voice/narrator Vijay Vikram Singh has now revealed some shocking facts about his life.

Vijay said that at the age of 29 he was told that he has a great voice and he was introduced to voice over. He said, “I'm not a motivational speaker because they have immense knowledge, my knowledge comes only from experience and that is what I share with people, it has a positive effect on audiences.”

He further said, “I could not handle failure early in life and turned to alcohol at the age of 19. I was depressed for the next seven years and it almost killed me. I had a life threatening disease because of alcoholism.”

Vijay said that he has one thing common with Salman Khan which is, “We both joined Bigg Boss in season 4.”

Credit-TOI

