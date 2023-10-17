Shocking! Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame actress Falaq Naaz unwilling to accept more mythological roles; Says ‘I would love to explore thrillers…’

MUMBAI: Pandya Store, After five years of 'RadhaKrishn,' actress Falaq Naaz, who plays Devaki, stated that she has no desire to continue playing mythological characters and would instead like to investigate thrillers and crime-based dramas. Based on the lives of the Hindu deities Radha and Krishna, RadhaKrishn. Sumedh Mudgalkar and Mallika Singh, respectively, portray Krishna and Radha.

Also read: Sad! Falaq Naaz on Tunisha Sharma’s suicide, “Every Year December is going to haunt us”

Falaq talked about the show, "Even though my role involved only a two-day shoot, the show was highly successful. During this period, I also worked on another series called Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani. After I completed the project, I received a call from the RadhaKrishn team, informing me about their plans to focus more on Devaki's storyline. I enjoyed playing Devaki, as her character was incredibly strong, and it allowed me to showcase my skills, particularly in emotional scenes, which I excel in. Many people appreciated my character.”

She added, "The depth and strength of a character matter a lot to me. I want to feel fulfilled when I return home after a day of filming. Playing Devaki has been challenging, especially in terms of portraying her character's growth. While I'm not inclined to take on more mythological roles, as I've done quite a few, I would love to explore thrillers, crime-based shows, or playing characters such as scientists, police officers, or IAS officers. Being an actor allows you to inhabit a variety of characters in your life, and that's one of the most beautiful aspects of this profession."

The shows are available on Disney+ Hotstar. Falaq appeared as a participant in Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Also read: Exclusive! Falaq Naaz reveals if the show is biased and breaks silence on whether cell phones are used inside the house

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Times Now, Krutika Desai, Sayli Chadhari