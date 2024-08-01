Shocking! Bigg Boss OTT 2’s Jad Hadid takes a dig at Bigg Boss 17’s KhaanZaadi, “Don’t forget who made you”

In his long post on Instagram, Jad has questioned her attitude, attacking him and calling him names when all he did was support her.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 01/08/2024 - 16:28
Jad Hadid

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss has always made headlines. Be it the fights, tasks or the friendships and romances, the show has managed to get high viewership year after year. Now, recently Bigg Boss OTT 2’s Jad Hadid who was previously good friends with Bigg Boss 17’s Khaanzaadi aka Firoza Khan has called out the rapper for her behavior. 

In his long post on Instagram, Jad has questioned her attitude, attacking him and calling him names when all he did was support her. There have been rumors that Jad was dating Feroza Excerpts from his long post reads, “I have no idea why @iamkhanzaadi is attacking me when all I ever did was support her. When she had no friends, no support, no clothes, no home and no prospects she was begging for help to be noticed. I used my own accounts to promote her out of the goodness of my heart.”

His post further read, “he had the biggest opportunity by going to bigg boss arranged by @ifcm_ae and yet she has the audacity to insult @beingsalmankhan by saying he not a real khan and that she is making a diss track on him. Aside from that she spent 4 weeks of her bigg boss journey just complaining about quitting. She wants flowers, media, red carpet and a Mercedes to take her everywhere yet she has had no work offers due to her disgusting attitude towards the host and the makers during her time on the show. With all this failure going on she still has time to call me anmes.”

For more news and updates from the world of television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Jad Hadid bigg boss ott 2 bigg boss 17 KhaanZaadi Salman Khan Abhishek Kumar Isha Malviya Firoza Khan TellyChakkar
About Author

