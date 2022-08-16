Shocking! Bigg Boss OTT fame Uorfi Javed accuses a man of asking for s*xual favours on social media

MUMBAI: TV actress Uorfi Javed, who shot fame with her participation in Karan Johar-hosted reality show Bigg Boss OTT, is well known for her quirky sartorial choices. While she is known to make headlines for her fashion choices, she is now making headlines for a different reason. The actress recently took to Instagram and accused a man of harassing her, asking for s*xual favors, and further blackmailing her.

Uorfi Javed shared a few screenshots of her WhatsApp chat and revealed that the man, who is from the Punjabi film industry, has been blackmailing her for the last two years by threatening to distribute her morphed pictures to Bollywood pages and ruin her career.

The former Bigg Boss OTT contestant wrote, “So this man has been harassing me for so long, and now I had it. 2 years back someone morphed my photo and started distributing it. This man got a hold of that picture and had been blackmailing me to have video s*x with him or else he will distribute the picture on various Bollywood pages and ruin my career.”

Uorfi Javed also said that she had filed an FIR with the police against the culprit. Much to her disappointment, the Mumbai police did not take any action against him. She even shared pictures of him with his best friend and her sister whom she has worked with.

