Shocking! Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed was suicidal after a producer asked her to do this

MUMBAI: Urfi Javed rose to prominence with her stint in Bigg Boss OTT. The actress was the first to get evicted but amongst those who made the most noise. Her unique fashion sense grabs headlines. She has confessed facing suicidal thoughts after a producer forcibly made her do explicit scenes.

It was during the start of Urfi’s career. She struggled a lot during her initial days. Her first paycheck was Rs 3000 and she would stay as a paying guest with 6 other girls. She also faced a lot of rejections.

Urfi in a media interaction revealed, “I reached the set and nothing was suggestive about it (as was informed). On the first day of the set, the producer made a scene completely explicit. She made the guy touch my legs and she’s like ‘iski saree upar karo, iski p*nty dikhni chahiye. She played with me but I had to keep going.”

She added that the makers made her do a lesbian scene. She cried and said it’s something she won’t be able to do. The producer then threatened to send her to jail or pay 40 lakhs as compensation since she had signed the contract.

She never turned up on the sets again. She also revealed facing suicidal thoughts after this incident.

However, the actress has come a long way now.

Credits: Koimoi