Shocking! Bigg Boss Season 11 couple Puneesh Sharma and Bandagi Kalra part ways after dating for six years

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 11 was one of the most successful seasons where Shilpa Shinde emerged as the winner of the show whereas Hina Khan was the first runner-up of the show.

It was in this season that Puneesh and Bandagi were the contestants of the show and they had met for the first time.

It was on this reality show that the two fell in love and a love story began which even lasted once the show was over.

During the show, when there was a round where the family members had to come and stay in the house for a day, it was Bandagi who came and supported Puneesh in the game.

Post the show is over, the two maintained their relationship and kept giving couple goals on social media.

The two had also done a music video together and the fans used to love watching them together.

After being together for six years the couple has parted ways amicably for the better and they still remain to be good friends.

The actress took on to social media and confirmed the news when she said “Puneesh and I have parted ways, after a mutual decision. The time we shared will always be cherished. There is only love and support for each other in whatever we decide to do in life. I would request you to please respect our privacy and don’t speculate things”

Well, the reason for the split is still unknown and we are sure the fans would be left heartbroken as they did love to see the couple together and thought it would have a happy ending.

