Shocking! Bigg Boss Season 13 couple Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana part ways due to cultural differences

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 13 was one of the most successful seasons of the show and has the maximum ratings.

Apart from fights, tasks and fun elements, what grabbed everyone’s attention was Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s adorable chemistry.

Post Bigg Boss 13, Asim and Himanshi’s love story became the talk of the town.

While many are supporting the couple, there has also been a section of fans who weren’t in favor of Himanshi and called it a fake love story.

However, post the show as well, the two maintained their relationship and shut the mouths of many who called them fake.

The two also did many music videos together and the fans loved their chemistry.

But recently, during Himanshi’s birthday again, news about the two began to do the rounds as Asim didn’t wish the singer turned actress and plus he wasn’t there for her birthday celebration.

ALSO READ : Himanshi Khurana reveals Asim Riaz's first reaction after he became the runner-up in BB13

Himanshi Khurana recently took to social media and finally confirmed that the two have parted ways.

The actress stated that it was the religious differences and beliefs for which the two decided to end their relationship and that their relationship was beautiful and now they have decided to move on and that there is no bad blood between them and that they have sacrificed their love due to cultural difference.

Well, there is no doubt that Asim and Himanshi fans would be heartbroken as they did wish to see a happy ending in their relationship.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : This is why Asim and Himanshi’s relationship is a special one