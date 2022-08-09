Shocking! Chandan Prabhakar quits The Kapil Sharma Show? Here is the truth

MUMBAI: After Bharti Sharma, Kapil Sharma’s childhood friend Chandan Prabhakar bids adieu to The Kapil Sharma Show. Reportedly, Chandan who played the role of Chandu on the show won’t be a part of the upcoming season.

Confirming the news, Chandan says, “Yes, I will not be a part of this season of The Kapil Sharma Show and there is no specific reason. I just wanted to take a break.” Chandan was also not a part of Kapil’s recent Australia tour. Kapil and Chandan have been friends for many years, and share a great equation.

Earlier it was reported that Bharti Singh too won’t actively be a part of the upcoming season of The Kapil Sharma Show. “I am on a short break, and I am doing Sa Re Ga Ma Pa (Li'l Champs 9) too. So, it’s not that I won’t do The Kapil Sharma Show, but I won’t be able to be regular there. Main dikhungi, par 'beech beech' mein dikhungi because I also have a baby now, and have some shows and events too,” Bharti had said.

The show will go on air from September 10 and will feature Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh, Sidharth Sagar, Kiku Sharda, Srishty Rode, and Sumona Chakravarti, among a few others.

Credit: Pinkvilla