MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra is a very popular name in the world of the entertainment business. 

He has been part of many successful television series and also been part of some Bollywood movies. 

A few months back Karan was a part of Bigg Boss 15 and his game was loved by the audience and he emerged as the second runner-up of the show. 

He had grabbed the headlines for his love story with Tejasswi which began in the house and till today they are called one of the most adorable couples on television. 

Karan was recently seen as a Jailor in Lock Upp Season 1 and currently, he is seen as the host of Dance Deewane Juniors. 

Karan is quite active on social media and recently he took the feature of Q & A on Twitter where he answered the questions of the fans. 

One of the users told Karan that he knows that he is a big flirt in the industry and he feels bad for Tejasswi and asked him when he would cheat on her?

To which the actor replied to the user that “Ask your GF she will give you a better answer.” 

Karan and Tejasswi are known as the power couple of television and both seem to be in love with each other, and this answer seals it all. 

For more news and updates on television, digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Karan Kundrra DANCE DEEWNE Bigg Boss Roadies LOCK UP SEASON 1 New York TIMES SQARE milestone Tejasswi Prakash TELLYHCAKKAR
Shocking! Check out Karan Kundrra's sassy reply when a user asked him when he would cheat on Tejasswi Prakash as he is the biggest flirt in the industry
