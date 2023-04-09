Shocking! Check out Parth Samthaan's shocking reaction when asked if he was doing Bigg Boss Season 17

Parth is one of the most loved and celebrated personalities of television. Now, while interacting with the media, he revealed if he would ever participate in Bigg Boss in future.
PARTH SAMTHAAN

MUMBAI:  Parth Samthaan has been in the industry for over a decade now. With a lot of hard work and dedication, he has made a name for himself. He has been a part of shows like Savdhaan India, Bindass, Yeh Hai Aashiqui and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya.

He rose to fame with his performance as Manik Malhotra in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan.

Parth was last seen playing the role of Anurag Basu in the TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Both his off-screen and on-screen chemistry with Erica was loved by the audience.

He was recently seen in the web series ‘Main Hero Bol Raha Hu’, where he played the character of an underworld don, ‘Nawab’.

Parth has a massive fan following, and his fans bestow him with a lot of love. There are a lot of fan clubs dedicated to him.

The actor is quite active on his social media platforms where he keeps sharing posts and keeps his fans updated about his whereabouts and what he is up to.

He was last seen as Manik in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan Season 4 and these days, he is busy shooting for his Bollywood movie Ghudchadhi, starring Sanjay Dutt.

Soon, he will be seen in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan Season 5 and fans are excited to have him back as Manik.

WOW! Parth Samthaan achieves a major milestone; Twitter can't keep calm

Recently, while interacting with the media, Parth broke his silence on doing Bigg Boss, if he is ever offered the show. The actor said “I wouldn’t as I don’t see myself doing such shows. I am a very reserved person and on that show, your real personality has to come somehow to entertain the audience. The audience watch it as they find it entertaining but I don’t think I would be able to entertain them there.”

Well, there is no doubt that the fans would love to see Parth on the show but he made it clear that he wouldn’t be.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Shocking! Parth Samthaan talks about the time when one of his girlfriends behaved in a psychotic way and why

 

 

 

 
 

About Author

