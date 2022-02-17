Shocking! Check out Rohit Shetty’s reaction when Tejasswi didn’t recognize him

MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash is a known television personality and she has a massive fan following. She is best known for her performance in serials like Swaragini, Karn Sangini, and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka.

She had also taken part in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi where she was the entertainment package on the show.

Recently she grabbed the headlines for her participation in the Bigg Boss house where she emerged as the winner of the show.

She grabbed the headlines for her relationship with Karan and the fans loved their pair and have given a sweet #hashtag #TejRan for them.

In the initial days Tejasswi’s game was very strong and once the TejRan track began her game fell down was warned by many celebrities who came on the show and then the actress bounced back strong and took the trophy home.

Before participating in Bigg Boss Tejasswi was a part of the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10 where she was the entertainment factor of the show.

On the show, she has mad fun bunter conversation with her host Rohit Shetty. We came across a #ThrowBack video where Rohit Shetty is shocked to know that Tejasswi didn’t know about him before she signed the show.

In the video, Rohit is seen telling everyone that Tejasswi is bothered about her phone being destroyed and she tells him that she is not talking to him and tells him to keep the phone with him and that’s when Rohit tells her that she should google and see who he is.

On the other hand, Rohit tells her that before she signed the show when she had met the channel people, she had asked them who is Rohit, to which the actress said that the makers had told her that Rohit also becoming and that’s why she got confused as she thought they would say Rohit Sir and that’s why she got confused.

Well, there is no doubt that Rohit and Tejasswi’s fun banter was loved by the audience and had left them in splits.

