Before the makers of the show had signed Sanna for the role of Sejal many actors were offered the role of Sejal but declined it for various reasons check out the list of actresses who refused the role.
Shocking! Check out the actresses who refuse the role of Sejal in Spy Bhau

MUMBAI: Spy Bhau, which launched on Colors a few weeks ago, is doing pretty well. The show stars Sanna Sayyad and Sehban Azim

The show is based on the movie Raazi, though not completely. Only the concept has been taken from the movie.

The show is produced by Ashvini Yardi under the banner of Viniyard Productions.

The audience loves the equation between Yohan and Sejal

Sejal as a character is very strong and fearless as she is courageous and has a good fighting spirit.

(ALSO READ : Spy Bahu: Super Twist! Yohan to the rescue, once again!)

But did you know that before signing Sanna Sayyad the role of Sejal it was offered to many actors who declined it for various reasons.

Check out the list of actresses who refused the role of Sejal  :

1 Radhika Bangia

Radhika is a known actress in the entertainment business and she is best known for her performance Irada, Welcome Back, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. Now she was offered the role of Sejal but she refused it as she wanted to pursue her career in Bollywood.

2. Veebha Anand

Veeba is a known television actress and she is best known for her performance in serials like Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, Balika Vadhu, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan etc. She declined the offer of Sejal as she is dealing with some health issues and is on break from work.

3. Krissann Barretto

Krissann Barretto is an Indian television actress and model known for playing Alya Saxena in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan and participating in Ace of Space 2. She was offered the role of Sejal but she declined it as she had demanded high fees and the actress and the makers didn’t come on the same page.

4 Nyra Banerjee

Nyra is a known actress of television and she is best known for her roles in Divya-Drishti, Excuse Me Maadam etc.  She declined the offer of Sejal as she had some other professional commitments.

Well, in the end, the role was bagged by Sanna Sayyad and fans feel she is the perfect choice for the role and no one could do justice to Sejal the way he did.

Who else do you think would have suited the role? Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Spy Bahu: Super Twist! Yohan to the rescue, once again!)

Colors tv Spy Bahu
