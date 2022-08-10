Shocking! Check out the actresses who refused the role of Katha Singh from serial Katha Ankahee

MUMBAI:Katha Ankahee is a new serial that began airing on Sony TV just a few weeks back, and the show is doing exceptionally well.

The show stars Aditi Sharma and Adnan Khan in lead roles.



The show is produced by Sunjoy Waddhwa under the banner of Sphere Origins.

The role of Katha Singh, essayed by Aditi Dev Sharma, is loved by the audience as her character is very strong. She always stands for the right and represents strong women.

But, did you know that before singing Aditi Dev Sharma for the role, it was previously offered to a few actresses who declined the role for some reasons?



Here, we bring you the list of actresses who refused the role of Katha Singh in Katha Ankahee.

ALSO READ : Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma



Check out the list below :

1 Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka is a well-known actress on television. She is best known for her role in Yeh Hai Mohabattein. She was offered the role of Katha, but she declined it as couldn’t relate with the character.



2. Erica Fernandes

Erica is a popular name in the industry and is best known for her roles in serials like Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She declined the offer of Katha as she is on a break from television.



3. Mahima Makwana



Mahima is a well-known name in the entertainment industry. She is best known for her roles in serials like Shubharambh, Rishton Ka Chakravyuh, etc. Mahima debuted in the movie Antim: The Final Truth. She declined the offer of Katha as she is concentrating on her career in Bollywood.



4. Jennifer Winget



Jennifer is a superstar on television and she is best known for her roles in Bepannah, Saraswatichandra, Beyhadh, Dill Mill Gayye, etc. She was offered the role of Katha, but the reason why she declined it is still unknown.



Well, in the end, the role was bagged by Aditi Dev Sharma. Fans feel that she is the perfect choice for the role and no one could do justice to Katha Singh the way she did



For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Katha Ankahee’s Aditi Dev Sharma opens up about why she chose the show, what inspires her to be Katha and more, check out