Shocking! Check out the list of actors who refused the role of "Armaan Oberoi" in Ishq Mein Ghayal

MUMBAI:Ishq Mein Ghayal is a new serial that began on COLORS just a few weeks back and the show is doing exceptionally well.

The show stars Gashmeer Mahajani, Karan Kundrra and Reem Shaikh in lead roles.

The show is produced by Yash A Patnaik and Mamta Patnaik under the banner of Beyond Dreams Entertainment.

The role of Armaan Oberoi essayed by Gashmeer Mahajani, has been loved by the audience and it has made a special place in the their hearts.

But, did you know, before signing Gashmeer for the role, it was offered to a few actors who declined the role for some or other reasons.

Here, we bring you the list of actors who refused the role of Gashmeer Mahajani in Ishq Mein Ghayal.

Check out the list below :

1.Karanvir Bohra

Karanvir Bohra is a big name in the entertainment industry. He is best known for his roles in serials like Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava and Qubool HaI. He was offered the role of Armaan, but he declined as he had some personal commitments.

2.Mohit Sehgal

Mohit is a popular name in the world of television. He is best known for his roles in serials like Miley Jab Hum Tum and Naagin 5. He declined the offer of Armaan as he couldn’t relate to the character.

3.Aditya Redij

Aditya Redij is well-known name in the television industry. He is best known for his roles in Bawara Dil and Na Aana Is Des Laado. He was offered the role of Armaan, but he declined as he had some other commitments.

4.Sharad Malhotra

Sharad Malhotra is a huge name in the entertainment industry. He is best known for his roles in serials like Kasam, Bharat Ka Veer Putra Maharana Pratap and Banoo Main Teri Dulhann. He was offered the role of Armaan, but he declined as he couldn’t relate to the character.

Well, in the end, the role was bagged by Gashmeer Mahajani. Fans feel that he is the perfect choice for the role and no one could do justice to Armaan the way he did.

